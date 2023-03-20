Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $14.30 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up 0.9% of Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $14,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of QUAL. TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 454,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,810,000 after acquiring an additional 147,110 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $417,000. First Citizens Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 8,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 11,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 20,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $118.98 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

