Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $6.37 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 561,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227,888 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust were worth $6,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BYM. Allegheny Financial Group LTD boosted its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 159.0% during the third quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 72,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 44,745 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 32.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 173,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 42,667 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 30.9% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 164,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 38,872 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 27.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 179,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 38,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 4,115.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 37,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 36,755 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

BYM opened at $11.09 on Monday. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $14.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.55 and a 200-day moving average of $11.34.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its assets in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

