Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $8.85 Million Stock Holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 896,152 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 169,553 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned 2.26% of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust worth $8,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000.
Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE:EVN opened at $9.98 on Monday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $9.34 and a 52-week high of $12.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.35 and a 200 day moving average of $10.12.
Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend
About Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust
Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on January 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
