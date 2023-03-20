Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,224 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. cut its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,224 shares during the quarter. S&P Global comprises about 0.6% of Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $9,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter worth $29,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Rain Capital Management LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 38.2% during the second quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the second quarter valued at $32,000. 87.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global Price Performance

S&P Global stock opened at $334.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $356.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $341.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $279.32 and a 12-month high of $423.55.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 29.05% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $434.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $362.00 to $379.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $393.56.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total transaction of $277,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,921.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total transaction of $277,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,921.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sally Moore sold 3,499 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.30, for a total transaction of $1,285,182.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,706.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,749 shares of company stock worth $4,266,185 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

Further Reading

