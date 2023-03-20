Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,224 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. cut its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,224 shares during the quarter. S&P Global comprises about 0.6% of Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $9,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter worth $29,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Rain Capital Management LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 38.2% during the second quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the second quarter valued at $32,000. 87.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
S&P Global Price Performance
S&P Global stock opened at $334.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $356.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $341.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $279.32 and a 12-month high of $423.55.
S&P Global Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.29%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $434.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $362.00 to $379.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $393.56.
Insider Activity at S&P Global
In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total transaction of $277,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,921.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total transaction of $277,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,921.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sally Moore sold 3,499 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.30, for a total transaction of $1,285,182.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,706.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,749 shares of company stock worth $4,266,185 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
S&P Global Company Profile
S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on S&P Global (SPGI)
- 5 Tech Stocks With Bank-Like Dividend Yields
- Is Fastenal Setting Up a Furious Flag Breakout?
- UBS Buys Failing Credit Suisse: Will It Cause a Fed Pause?
- Which Gold Stocks Can Help You Hedge Bank Exposure?
- Risk-Free Money Market vs. Bank Dividend Stock, Which is Better?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.