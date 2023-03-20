Hermez Network (HEZ) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $182.38 Million

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. One Hermez Network token can currently be purchased for $4.99 or 0.00017803 BTC on major exchanges. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $182.38 million and approximately $308,018.07 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00008447 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00025268 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00032224 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001751 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00019313 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003534 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000149 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.78 or 0.00198905 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,069.67 or 1.00102004 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000126 BTC.

About Hermez Network

Hermez Network (CRYPTO:HEZ) is a token. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.98723165 USD and is down -0.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $283,124.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

