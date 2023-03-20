Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Hertz Global Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of HTZ stock opened at $15.48 on Thursday. Hertz Global has a 52-week low of $14.49 and a 52-week high of $24.35.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hertz Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hertz Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.