Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.46 and last traded at $13.07. Approximately 26,571 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 445,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.85.
HSAI has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Hesai Group in a report on Friday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Hesai Group in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.
Hesai Group engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions, through its subsidiaries. Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles. Hesai Group is based in Shanghai, China.
