Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

HPE has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.77.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 0.4 %

HPE stock opened at $14.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.23. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $11.90 and a 12 month high of $17.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.85%.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 34,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $513,024.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Phil Mottram sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,606. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 34,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $513,024.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 799,621 shares of company stock valued at $12,178,761. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hewlett Packard Enterprise

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 55,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 25,427 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,753,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,278,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,412,000 after purchasing an additional 390,816 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 162,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 10,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. 81.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Articles

