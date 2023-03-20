HI Price Up 3.4% This Week (HI)

HI (HI) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One HI token can now be bought for approximately $0.0118 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HI has a market cap of $32.69 million and $507,893.53 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HI has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00008554 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00025484 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00030772 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00019491 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003553 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000146 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.05 or 0.00197914 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,796.31 or 0.99938321 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000122 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI (HI) is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.01184115 USD and is up 1.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $505,722.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars.

