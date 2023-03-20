Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on HLT. Citigroup cut Hilton Worldwide from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $150.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Hilton Worldwide from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $153.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $151.64.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $137.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.24. Hilton Worldwide has a twelve month low of $108.41 and a twelve month high of $167.99.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 155.17% and a net margin of 14.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.22%.

Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide

In other news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 32,863 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $4,960,012.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 221,037 shares in the company, valued at $33,361,114.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hilton Worldwide

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 5.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 308,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,181,000 after purchasing an additional 17,049 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 229.8% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 50,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,080,000 after buying an additional 35,121 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 231.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 9.4% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 51.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 275,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,310,000 after buying an additional 94,177 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

