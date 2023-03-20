Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Hingham Institution for Savings from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Hingham Institution for Savings Price Performance

HIFS stock remained flat at $240.00 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,679. Hingham Institution for Savings has a one year low of $230.00 and a one year high of $355.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.45. The company has a market cap of $516 million, a PE ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hingham Institution for Savings

Hingham Institution for Savings ( NASDAQ:HIFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The savings and loans company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 31.71%. The company had revenue of $24.22 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HIFS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 894.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,432 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 6.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,885 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 53.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,623 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $18,405,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. 36.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hingham Institution for Savings Company Profile

Hingham Institution for Savings provides community banking services. It engages in the business of commercial and residential real estate mortgage lending, funded by retail deposits, wholesale deposits and borrowings. The company was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Hingham, MA.

