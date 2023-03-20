HKD.com DAO (HDAO) Price Hits $0.40 on Top Exchanges

HKD.com DAO (HDAO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. HKD.com DAO has a total market cap of $895.59 million and $2,105.22 worth of HKD.com DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HKD.com DAO has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. One HKD.com DAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001454 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HKD.com DAO alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001442 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000242 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000300 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.21 or 0.00359253 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7,210.79 or 0.26111766 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000058 BTC.

About HKD.com DAO

HKD.com DAO’s genesis date was February 13th, 2022. HKD.com DAO’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. HKD.com DAO’s official Twitter account is @hkd_exchange. HKD.com DAO’s official message board is blockchain.news/news/hdao-soared-increase-1469-percent-immediately-after-listing. The official website for HKD.com DAO is www.hkd.com/dao.

HKD.com DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HDAO (HKD.com DAO) is a decentralised blockchain digital asset developed based on Ethereum, Tron and Matic Network, with a total of 10 billion supply. HDAO is the only token utilised in the entire HKD.com ecosystem. HKD.com is also dedicated to empowering HDAO as its platform token with various use cases implemented in the HKD.com exchange platform. HKD.com DAO is made up of a community of HDAO holders, the Vision of HKD.com DAO is to foster a fair and open financial infrastructure via the token economy. the HDAO reward system encourages more users to join the community, HKD.com DAO aims to incubate more quality projects with intentions to propel the growth of Hong Kong digital asset space.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HKD.com DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HKD.com DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HKD.com DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HKD.com DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HKD.com DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.