Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Home Depot to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America cut their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Cowen cut their price target on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $331.45.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $288.38 on Thursday. Home Depot has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $310.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $303.71.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Home Depot will post 15.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.12%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

