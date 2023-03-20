Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) Receives $2.04 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.04.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HMPT. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Home Point Capital from $1.35 to $1.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. UBS Group set a $2.00 target price on Home Point Capital in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Home Point Capital from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Home Point Capital from $3.50 to $1.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Home Point Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Home Point Capital by 6.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,678 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Home Point Capital by 10.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 8,392 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Home Point Capital during the second quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Home Point Capital during the second quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Home Point Capital Trading Up 40.9 %

About Home Point Capital

Shares of HMPT opened at $2.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 3.63. Home Point Capital has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $4.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.80 and its 200 day moving average is $1.72.

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

