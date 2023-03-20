Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Hope Bancorp stock opened at $10.59 on Thursday. Hope Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.93 and a 12-month high of $16.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 28.44%. The firm had revenue of $236.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hope Bancorp will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 30.94%.

In related news, Director William J. Lewis purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.60 per share, for a total transaction of $106,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,887 shares in the company, valued at $295,602.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 169.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 67.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 51.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. 84.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. It offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

