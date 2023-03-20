Horizen Price Reaches $10.10 on Top Exchanges (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. In the last seven days, Horizen has traded down 2.3% against the dollar. Horizen has a total market cap of $136.19 million and approximately $12.54 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for $10.10 or 0.00036246 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.54 or 0.00124022 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00058147 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001385 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 25.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001201 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,490,050 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

