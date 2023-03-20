Houston American Energy (NYSE:HUSA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Houston American Energy (NYSE:HUSA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Houston American Energy Trading Down 5.6 %

HUSA stock opened at $2.36 on Thursday. Houston American Energy has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $8.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 28.17 and a current ratio of 28.17.

About Houston American Energy

Houston American Energy Corp. engages in the development, exploration, exploitation, acquisition, and production of natural gas and crude oil properties. It holds interest in the Texas Permian Basin, the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region and in the South American country of Colombia. The company was founded on April 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

