HP (NYSE:HPQ) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on HPQ. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on HP from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cfra set a $31.00 price objective on HP in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on HP from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $30.00 target price on HP in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.19.

NYSE HPQ opened at $28.09 on Thursday. HP has a 52 week low of $24.08 and a 52 week high of $41.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.96. The firm has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.01.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. HP had a negative return on equity of 141.20% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that HP will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. HP’s payout ratio is 41.83%.

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $220,440.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,648 shares in the company, valued at $676,495.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $922,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 804,268 shares in the company, valued at $21,819,790.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $220,440.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,495.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,749 shares of company stock worth $2,105,460 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HP in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of HP in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of HP by 665.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

