Humanscape Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $11.63 Million (HUM)

Humanscape (HUM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 20th. One Humanscape token can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000367 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Humanscape has a total market cap of $11.63 million and $3.39 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Humanscape has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Humanscape Token Profile

Humanscape’s genesis date was August 14th, 2019. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,500,000 tokens. Humanscape’s official message board is medium.com/humanscape-ico. Humanscape’s official website is humanscape.io. The Reddit community for Humanscape is https://reddit.com/r/humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @humanscape_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Humanscape Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities.”

