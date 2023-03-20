Hyperfine (HYPR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hyperfine Stock Performance

Shares of HYPR stock opened at $1.34 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.06. The company has a market cap of $94.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.32. Hyperfine has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $4.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hyperfine

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hyperfine during the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hyperfine by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 678,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 61,671 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Hyperfine during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Hyperfine during the 2nd quarter worth $161,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Hyperfine by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 143,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 36,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.65% of the company’s stock.

About Hyperfine

Hyperfine, Inc, a medical device company, provides magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) products. The company's products include Swoop Portable MR imaging system, which offers neuroimaging at the point of care, as well as informs the timely diagnosis and treatment of acute conditions in a wide range of clinical settings.

