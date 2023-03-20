IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) Receives $45.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.33.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of IAA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.

Get IAA alerts:

IAA Stock Performance

IAA stock opened at $39.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.03 and a 200-day moving average of $38.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.44. IAA has a 1-year low of $31.50 and a 1-year high of $44.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

IAA ( NYSE:IAA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. IAA had a return on equity of 67.28% and a net margin of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $523.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that IAA will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of IAA by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of IAA by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of IAA by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of IAA by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of IAA by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

IAA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focus on a diverse set of global customers, providing buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.