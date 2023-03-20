IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) Receives $45.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.33.
Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of IAA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.
IAA Stock Performance
IAA stock opened at $39.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.03 and a 200-day moving average of $38.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.44. IAA has a 1-year low of $31.50 and a 1-year high of $44.07.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of IAA by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of IAA by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of IAA by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of IAA by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of IAA by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.
IAA Company Profile
IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focus on a diverse set of global customers, providing buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.
