Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Icahn Enterprises Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of IEP stock opened at $51.46 on Thursday. Icahn Enterprises has a 52-week low of $47.17 and a 52-week high of $55.55. The company has a quick ratio of 6.79, a current ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.34.

Get Icahn Enterprises alerts:

Icahn Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.55%. Icahn Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently -1,739.09%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Icahn Enterprises

Icahn Enterprises Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IEP. Icahn Carl C raised its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 8.0% in the second quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 277,653,658 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,360,695,000 after purchasing an additional 20,606,398 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 4,112.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 334,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,375,000 after acquiring an additional 326,637 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 837,448 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,417,000 after acquiring an additional 290,199 shares during the period. Private Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $11,251,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 1,966.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 210,178 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after buying an additional 200,008 shares during the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following eight business segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, and Pharma. The Investment segment consists of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Icahn Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icahn Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.