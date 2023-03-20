Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the conglomerate’s stock.
Shares of IEP stock opened at $51.46 on Thursday. Icahn Enterprises has a 52-week low of $47.17 and a 52-week high of $55.55. The company has a quick ratio of 6.79, a current ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.34.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.55%. Icahn Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently -1,739.09%.
Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following eight business segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, and Pharma. The Investment segment consists of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.
