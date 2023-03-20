ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

ICICI Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IBN opened at $20.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $70.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.73. ICICI Bank has a one year low of $17.07 and a one year high of $23.75.

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. ICICI Bank had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that ICICI Bank will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About ICICI Bank

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in ICICI Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ICICI Bank during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ICICI Bank in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ICICI Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 15.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICICI Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, which includes retail banking, corporate banking, and treasury operations. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others.

