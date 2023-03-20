ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Shares Gap Down to $6.60

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.60, but opened at $6.42. ICL Group shares last traded at $6.51, with a volume of 233,442 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ICL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on ICL Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on ICL Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on ICL Group from $12.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

ICL Group Stock Down 0.9 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.13.

ICL Group Cuts Dividend

ICL Group ( NYSE:ICL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. ICL Group had a return on equity of 42.79% and a net margin of 21.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.104 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.55%.

Institutional Trading of ICL Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of ICL Group by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 63,555,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $459,729,000 after acquiring an additional 18,273,053 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ICL Group by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,038,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,460,000 after acquiring an additional 948,879 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ICL Group by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 12,366,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,398,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ICL Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 11,199,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,994,000 after acquiring an additional 129,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of ICL Group by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,289,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

About ICL Group

(Get Rating)

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

