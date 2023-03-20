IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Bought by LaFleur & Godfrey LLC

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $4,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 11,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Bank lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IDXX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $582.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $514.75.

Insider Transactions at IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total transaction of $505,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,941 shares in the company, valued at $3,505,482.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total value of $1,009,180.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,380 shares in the company, valued at $3,723,874.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total value of $505,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,505,482.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $471.36 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $481.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $415.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.18. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $317.06 and a fifty-two week high of $560.92.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $828.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.91 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 124.51% and a net margin of 20.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water Quality Products (Water), Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.