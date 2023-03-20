iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Shares Up 5.6%

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 5.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.57 and last traded at $4.55. 58,351 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 781,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on IHRT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barrington Research cut shares of iHeartMedia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.43.

iHeartMedia Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.60.

Insider Activity at iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia ( NASDAQ:IHRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. iHeartMedia had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a positive return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael B. Mcguinness purchased 17,500 shares of iHeartMedia stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.45 per share, with a total value of $95,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,535 shares in the company, valued at $755,015.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other iHeartMedia news, CFO Michael B. Mcguinness bought 17,500 shares of iHeartMedia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.45 per share, with a total value of $95,375.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 138,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,015.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard J. Bressler bought 94,518 shares of iHeartMedia stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.53 per share, with a total value of $522,684.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,606,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,882,164.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 122,018 shares of company stock valued at $668,060 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iHeartMedia

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IHRT. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 3.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 37,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 19.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 68,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the period. 72.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

Further Reading

