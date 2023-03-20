Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Holdings Lifted by Coerente Capital Management

Coerente Capital Management raised its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works comprises about 5.0% of Coerente Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Coerente Capital Management’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $22,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 71,229.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,120,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $383,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117,664 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 25.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,805,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $511,363,000 after buying an additional 562,273 shares during the period. Briar Hall Management LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.0% in the third quarter. Briar Hall Management LLC now owns 26,352,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,760,529,000 after buying an additional 520,540 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,466,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 5.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,902,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,236,063,000 after buying an additional 326,412 shares during the period. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $14,809,337.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,868,130.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total transaction of $14,809,337.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,072 shares in the company, valued at $9,868,130.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $58,039,716.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,538 shares in the company, valued at $52,592,274.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 1.0 %

Several brokerages have issued reports on ITW. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $259.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $170.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research cut Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.07.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $2.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $232.19. 308,815 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,078,559. The stock has a market cap of $70.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.41. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.52 and a twelve month high of $253.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $234.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.01.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.26). Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.15% and a net margin of 19.04%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.58%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

