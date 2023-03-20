Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Shares Bought by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 253,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,961 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of Immunovant worth $4,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IMVT. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Immunovant in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Immunovant by 72.6% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Immunovant by 205.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Immunovant by 20.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.77% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Immunovant stock opened at $15.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 1.00. Immunovant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.14 and a 52 week high of $20.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Immunovant ( NASDAQ:IMVT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.08). As a group, research analysts expect that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IMVT has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Immunovant from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Immunovant from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim raised shares of Immunovant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their price target on shares of Immunovant from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.78.

Insider Transactions at Immunovant

In other news, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 4,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $75,542.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 268,347 shares in the company, valued at $4,494,812.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 4,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $75,542.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 268,347 shares in the company, valued at $4,494,812.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 4,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $67,552.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 993,932 shares in the company, valued at $16,698,057.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,714 shares of company stock worth $1,356,505. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

