Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $26.00. The stock had previously closed at $15.50, but opened at $16.04. Immunovant shares last traded at $15.93, with a volume of 45,966 shares.

Several other research firms have also commented on IMVT. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Immunovant from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Immunovant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Immunovant from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Immunovant in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their target price on Immunovant from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.78.

In other Immunovant news, insider Mark S. Levine sold 10,156 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $187,987.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 245,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,547,166.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 4,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $75,542.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 268,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,494,812.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark S. Levine sold 10,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $187,987.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 245,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,547,166.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,714 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,505 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMVT. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunovant in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Immunovant by 72.6% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Immunovant by 205.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,695 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Immunovant by 20.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Immunovant during the third quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.77% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 1.00.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.08). On average, research analysts expect that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

