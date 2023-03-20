IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

IMV (NASDAQ:IMVGet Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.07), reports. The company had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter. IMV had a negative return on equity of 1,461.38% and a negative net margin of 11,547.42%.

IMV stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.16, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.09. IMV has a 1 year low of $0.49 and a 1 year high of $15.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMV. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in IMV by 680.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 102,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 89,113 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its stake in IMV by 43.9% in the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 255,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 78,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of IMV by 33.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 124,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 31,270 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of IMV during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of IMV during the fourth quarter valued at $2,126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on IMV from $65.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

IMV Company Profile

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engaged in providing a novel class of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases including COVID-19. The firm leverages its delivery platform (DPX) that programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust and sustained target killing capabilities.

