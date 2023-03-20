Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

INCY has been the topic of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Incyte from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Incyte from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Incyte from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Incyte from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Incyte currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $87.54.

Get Incyte alerts:

Incyte Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of INCY opened at $73.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.51. The company has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.50. Incyte has a 1-year low of $65.07 and a 1-year high of $86.29.

Insider Transactions at Incyte

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $926.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.25 million. Incyte had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 11.45%. Incyte’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Incyte will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 28,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.78, for a total value of $2,265,672.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,021 shares in the company, valued at $8,697,695.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 28,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.78, for a total value of $2,265,672.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,021 shares in the company, valued at $8,697,695.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 60,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total transaction of $5,086,433.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,806,723.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,747 shares of company stock worth $9,346,885. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Incyte

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Incyte by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,228,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,414,638,000 after acquiring an additional 238,448 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in Incyte by 11.1% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 20,067,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,524,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007,555 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Incyte by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,644,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,309,121,000 after acquiring an additional 585,285 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Incyte by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,552,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $636,609,000 after acquiring an additional 100,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Incyte by 0.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,206,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $613,542,000 after acquiring an additional 56,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

About Incyte

(Get Rating)

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. The company was founded in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.