IndiGG (INDI) Price Reaches $0.0762 on Top Exchanges

IndiGG (INDI) traded 15.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. IndiGG has a market cap of $123.60 million and $151,237.74 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IndiGG token can now be bought for about $0.0762 or 0.00000274 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, IndiGG has traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IndiGG Token Profile

IndiGG was first traded on March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here. IndiGG’s official website is indi.gg.

IndiGG Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG is an Indian gaming guild aimed at building a platform for gamers to discover the future of gaming and embark on a journey into virtual worlds with digital property rights and earning rights. Alongside, IndiGG is also actively partnering with the best gaming studios globally and locally and playing a crucial role in their foray into the Indian market to build the Indian market from the ground up with high-quality Web3 games.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IndiGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IndiGG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IndiGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

