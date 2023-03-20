Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on INGR. Stephens upgraded shares of Ingredion from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays lowered shares of Ingredion from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $107.25.

Ingredion Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:INGR opened at $98.37 on Thursday. Ingredion has a 52-week low of $78.81 and a 52-week high of $105.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.85.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.20. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ingredion will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ingredion news, EVP Jorgen Kokke sold 7,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total transaction of $713,394.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,661,372.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,120 shares of company stock valued at $713,497. 1.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ingredion

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ingredion during the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Ingredion in the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 30,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $473,000. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of food and beverage ingredients, primarily starches and sweeteners. The firm is involved in transforming corn, tapioca, potatoes, plant-based stevia, grains, fruits, gums, and vegetables into value-added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, brewing, and other industries.

Featured Articles

