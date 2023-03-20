INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) CFO David J. Moss Purchases 2,500 Shares

INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Rating) CFO David J. Moss acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.42 per share, for a total transaction of $16,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,250,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,025,969.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

INmune Bio Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ INMB traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.49. 6,363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.92 and a quick ratio of 5.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.65. INmune Bio, Inc. has a one year low of $4.63 and a one year high of $10.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On INmune Bio

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in INmune Bio by 8.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 553,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after acquiring an additional 42,609 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in INmune Bio by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 224,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 29,093 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in INmune Bio by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 142,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in INmune Bio by 14.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 121,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in INmune Bio by 2.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 60,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. 10.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About INmune Bio

INmune Bio, Inc Is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing new immunotherapies that reprograms the immune system to fight cancer and Alzheimer’s disease. Its products include pipeline, INKMUNE-Cancer, INB03-Cancer, XPRO1595-Alzheimer and TRD, and LIVNate. The company was founded by Mark Lowdell in September 2015 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

