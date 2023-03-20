Innovid’s (CTV) “Market Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of Innovid (NYSE:CTV – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock.

CTV has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Innovid to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Innovid from $2.40 to $2.20 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th.

Innovid Price Performance

Shares of Innovid stock opened at $1.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $194.88 million, a P/E ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 3.36. Innovid has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $6.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.41.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innovid

In other news, CEO Zvika Netter sold 83,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total transaction of $99,079.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,720,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,237,672.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,172 shares of company stock valued at $133,340. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTV. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Innovid during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Innovid during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovid during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Innovid during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Innovid in the third quarter worth $33,000. 52.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Innovid

Innovid Corp. operates an independent software platform that provides ad serving and creative services. The company offers advertising services for the creation, delivery, and measurement of TV ads across connected TV, mobile TV, and desktop TV environments to advertisers, publishers, and media agencies.

