Insider Buying: Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) Director Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Rating) Director Erick Lucera purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.82 per share, for a total transaction of $13,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,612.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Beyond Air Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ XAIR traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.43. 221,105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,731. Beyond Air, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.78 and a fifty-two week high of $11.76. The firm has a market cap of $193.48 million, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of -0.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.77.
Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts predict that Beyond Air, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Beyond Air
Beyond Air, Inc is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing a nitric oxide generator and delivery system that uses nitric oxide generated from ambient air and delivers precise amounts of nitric oxide to the lungs for the potential treatment of respiratory and other diseases.
