Insider Buying: Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) Director Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Rating) Director Erick Lucera purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.82 per share, for a total transaction of $13,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,612.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ XAIR traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.43. 221,105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,731. Beyond Air, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.78 and a fifty-two week high of $11.76. The firm has a market cap of $193.48 million, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of -0.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.77.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts predict that Beyond Air, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Beyond Air in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Beyond Air by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 96,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 18,262 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Air in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Beyond Air during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Beyond Air during the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,000. 19.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beyond Air, Inc is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing a nitric oxide generator and delivery system that uses nitric oxide generated from ambient air and delivers precise amounts of nitric oxide to the lungs for the potential treatment of respiratory and other diseases.

