Insider Buying: Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Major Shareholder Buys 150,000 Shares of Stock

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.36 per share, for a total transaction of $654,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,076,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,493,374.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 9th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 55,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.96 per share, for a total transaction of $272,800.00.

On Tuesday, March 7th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 31,598 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.97 per share, for a total transaction of $157,042.06.

On Monday, February 27th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 75,744 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.26 per share, for a total transaction of $398,413.44.

On Friday, February 24th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 38,742 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.20 per share, for a total transaction of $201,458.40.

On Thursday, January 5th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 1,700 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.22 per share, for a total transaction of $8,874.00.

Brightcove Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BCOV traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $4.43. The stock had a trading volume of 264,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,106. Brightcove Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.28 and a twelve month high of $8.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.93.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BCOV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Brightcove by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Brightcove during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Brightcove by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 116,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 18,657 shares in the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP lifted its position in Brightcove by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 3,146,959 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,459,000 after buying an additional 701,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Brightcove during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Brightcove Video Cloud, Brightcove Live, Brightcove Beacon, Brightcove Player, Zencoder, and Brightcove Audience Insights.

