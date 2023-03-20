Insider Buying: Eurocell plc (LON:ECEL) Insider Purchases £19,800.48 in Stock

Eurocell plc (LON:ECEL – Get Rating) insider Michael Scott bought 13,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 142 ($1.73) per share, for a total transaction of £19,800.48 ($24,132.21).

Eurocell Price Performance

ECEL opened at GBX 141 ($1.72) on Monday. Eurocell plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 130 ($1.58) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 232.32 ($2.83). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 148.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 145.49. The company has a market capitalization of £158.05 million, a P/E ratio of 705.00 and a beta of 0.81.

Eurocell Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.20 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a yield of 5.2%. This is an increase from Eurocell’s previous dividend of $3.50. Eurocell’s payout ratio is currently 5,000.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Eurocell

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.05) target price on shares of Eurocell in a research report on Thursday.

Eurocell plc manufactures, distributes, and recycles windows, doors, and roofline polyvinyl chloride (PVC) building products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Profiles and Building Plastics segments. The company manufactures and sells extruded rigid and foam PVC profiles to third-party fabricators and customers.

