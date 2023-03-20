Insider Buying: Keller Group plc (LON:KLR) Insider Acquires 3,000 Shares of Stock

Keller Group plc (LON:KLR – Get Rating) insider Michael Speakman acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 665 ($8.10) per share, with a total value of £19,950 ($24,314.44).

Michael Speakman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 15th, Michael Speakman sold 48,470 shares of Keller Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 661 ($8.06), for a total value of £320,386.70 ($390,477.39).

LON:KLR traded down GBX 11 ($0.13) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 655 ($7.98). 40,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,929. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 779.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 726.58. Keller Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 589 ($7.18) and a twelve month high of GBX 875 ($10.66). The company has a market capitalization of £476.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,074.19, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.42.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 24.50 ($0.30) per share. This represents a yield of 3.02%. This is a boost from Keller Group’s previous dividend of $13.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Keller Group’s dividend payout ratio is 6,129.03%.

Keller Group plc provides geotechnical solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers ground improvement services, grouting, deep foundations, earth retention, marine, and instrumentation and monitoring services. It also provides solutions, such as containment, excavation support, stabilization, marine structures, seepage control, slope stabilisation, remediation, and monitoring, as well as bearing capacity.

