Insider Buying: Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Major Shareholder Buys 52,072 Shares of Stock

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc purchased 52,072 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.90 per share, for a total transaction of $151,008.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,120,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,048,507.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cannell Capital Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 13th, Cannell Capital Llc purchased 136,520 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.97 per share, for a total transaction of $405,464.40.

On Tuesday, March 7th, Cannell Capital Llc sold 7,746 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total transaction of $36,483.66.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Cannell Capital Llc sold 2,912 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total transaction of $18,374.72.

On Friday, January 13th, Cannell Capital Llc sold 4,896 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total transaction of $30,844.80.

On Wednesday, January 11th, Cannell Capital Llc sold 8,970 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total transaction of $57,856.50.

On Monday, January 9th, Cannell Capital Llc sold 141,664 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.59, for a total transaction of $933,565.76.

On Thursday, January 5th, Cannell Capital Llc sold 33,267 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total transaction of $209,249.43.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Cannell Capital Llc sold 16,440 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total transaction of $109,490.40.

On Tuesday, December 27th, Cannell Capital Llc sold 6,161 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $37,027.61.

On Friday, December 23rd, Cannell Capital Llc sold 6,513 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total transaction of $39,208.26.

Neuronetics Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Neuronetics stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.88. The company had a trading volume of 257,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,676. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.77. Neuronetics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.98 and a twelve month high of $6.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The company has a market cap of $78.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Neuronetics in the 4th quarter valued at $389,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Neuronetics by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Neuronetics in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Neuronetics by 1,074.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 438,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 401,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Neuronetics in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on STIM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Neuronetics from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Neuronetics in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc commercial stage medical technology company, which engages in the designing, developing and marketing products for the patients suffering from psychiatric disorders. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm offers NeuroStar TMS, a therapy system for the treatment of major depressive disorders in adult patients.

