Insider Buying: RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) Director Buys 13,352 Shares of Stock

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) Director Mark Keith Holdsworth bought 13,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.24 per share, with a total value of $56,612.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 590,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,504,389.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mark Keith Holdsworth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 17th, Mark Keith Holdsworth bought 5,000 shares of RF Industries stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $21,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Mark Keith Holdsworth bought 24,454 shares of RF Industries stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.06 per share, with a total value of $99,283.24.

RF Industries Trading Up 2.2 %

RFIL traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.26. 14,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,402. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. RF Industries, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $3.94 and a 1 year high of $7.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.39. The firm has a market cap of $43.84 million, a P/E ratio of 69.51 and a beta of 1.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RF Industries ( NASDAQ:RFIL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.25 million. RF Industries had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 7.91%. As a group, analysts expect that RF Industries, Ltd. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RF Industries in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of RF Industries from $9.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in RF Industries by 9.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in RF Industries by 10.3% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in RF Industries by 33.9% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 81,018 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 20,508 shares in the last quarter. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RF Industries Company Profile

RF Industries Ltd. engages in the manufacture and market of interconnect products and systems. It operates through the RF Connector and Cable Assembly (RF Connector), and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly (Custom Cabling) segments. The RF Connector segment designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes a broad range of connector and cable products, including coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors, used in telecommunications, information technology, original equipment manufacturers markets, and other end markets.

