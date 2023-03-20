Insider Selling: Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) EVP Sells 30,102 Shares of Stock

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) EVP Lee M. Neumann sold 30,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total transaction of $438,586.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,086.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Agiliti Stock Performance

NYSE:AGTI traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.07. The stock had a trading volume of 280,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,544. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.90. Agiliti, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.15 and a 12-month high of $23.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.76, a P/E/G ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agiliti

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in Agiliti by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,272,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,516,000 after buying an additional 415,672 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Agiliti by 2.9% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,828,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,780,000 after acquiring an additional 108,107 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Agiliti in the third quarter valued at $704,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Agiliti by 33.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 7,093 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Agiliti by 28.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 4,988 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Agiliti Company Profile

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AGTI. Bank of America cut shares of Agiliti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Agiliti from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Agiliti from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.88.

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

