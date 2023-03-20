Insider Selling: Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) COO Sells 8,729 Shares of Stock

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 8,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total value of $146,734.49. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 406,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,828,507.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jennifer Jarrett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 26th, Jennifer Jarrett sold 300 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $7,068.00.

Arcus Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RCUS traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.54. 1,807,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,125,953. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 0.89. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.70 and a 12-month high of $39.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcus Biosciences

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $60.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arcus Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Arcus Biosciences by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 70.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 72.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

