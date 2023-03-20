Insider Selling: Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Insider Sells 2,650 Shares of Stock

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) insider Olivier Chavy sold 2,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $99,401.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,536.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Travel + Leisure Trading Up 1.3 %

TNL traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 708,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,779. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.12. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 52-week low of $33.57 and a 52-week high of $59.99.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $899.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.96 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Travel + Leisure Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Travel + Leisure

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is 42.35%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNL. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,806,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,611 shares during the period. Miller Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 4th quarter worth about $36,438,000. GMT Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 3,651,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,920,000 after purchasing an additional 964,300 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 508.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,058,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,512,000 after purchasing an additional 884,116 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 4th quarter worth about $29,933,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TNL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

About Travel + Leisure

(Get Rating)

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Travel and Membership segments. The Vacation Ownership segment is involved in developing, marketing, and selling vacation ownership interests to individual consumers, providing consumer financing in connection with the sale of vacation ownership interests, and providing property management services at resorts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.