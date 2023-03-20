Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NSIT. Barrington Research upped their target price on Insight Enterprises from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Sidoti reiterated a neutral rating and set a $127.00 price target on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Monday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Insight Enterprises presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $131.25.

NASDAQ NSIT traded up $2.53 on Thursday, hitting $140.54. 33,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,646. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.56. Insight Enterprises has a twelve month low of $81.11 and a twelve month high of $140.90.

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The software maker reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.40. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Insight Enterprises will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Insight Enterprises news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 22,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $126.63 per share, for a total transaction of $2,789,152.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,443,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,740,807.51. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 60,663 shares of company stock worth $7,759,175. Insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 2,441.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 305 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 179.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 40.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 366 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 262.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period.

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

