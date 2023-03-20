Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Holdings Boosted by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 195.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 975,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 644,923 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.23% of Interactive Brokers Group worth $70,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 180.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBKR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.17.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $75.79 on Monday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.18 and a 12-month high of $90.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.79.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $976.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.75 million. Equities research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is presently 10.70%.

Insider Activity at Interactive Brokers Group

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total value of $1,514,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,836,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,011,509.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 160,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,393,800. Insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.