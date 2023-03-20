International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on IFF. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group lowered their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $96.00 to $82.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $119.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $117.31.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $83.71 on Thursday. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 52-week low of $81.53 and a 52-week high of $135.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.66.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is -44.88%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Flavors & Fragrances

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,772,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $814,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890,737 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 275.8% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,153,060 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $225,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,067 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 6,578,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $758,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,020 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,874,192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $818,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,397 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,968,000. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

See Also

