Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Receives Hold Rating from Shore Capital

Intertek Group (LON:ITRK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Intertek Group in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($45.09) target price on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Intertek Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($43.88) price objective on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 4,800 ($58.50) to GBX 4,400 ($53.63) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,774.57 ($58.19).
Shares of ITRK traded up GBX 31 ($0.38) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 4,007 ($48.84). 82,839 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,948. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.83. Intertek Group has a 1 year low of GBX 3,485 ($42.47) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,368 ($65.42). The company has a market cap of £6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,304.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4,308.10 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4,048.20.
Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.
