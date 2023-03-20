Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Receives Hold Rating from Shore Capital

Intertek Group (LON:ITRK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Intertek Group in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($45.09) target price on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Intertek Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($43.88) price objective on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 4,800 ($58.50) to GBX 4,400 ($53.63) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,774.57 ($58.19).

Shares of ITRK traded up GBX 31 ($0.38) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 4,007 ($48.84). 82,839 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,948. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.83. Intertek Group has a 1 year low of GBX 3,485 ($42.47) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,368 ($65.42). The company has a market cap of £6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,304.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4,308.10 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4,048.20.

In related news, insider Andrew Martin purchased 450 shares of Intertek Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,082 ($49.75) per share, for a total transaction of £18,369 ($22,387.57). Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

