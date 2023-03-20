Intrinsic Value Partners LLC Cuts Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Intrinsic Value Partners LLC reduced its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,125 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the first quarter worth $408,331,000. FMR LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,148,799 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,795,510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,804,572 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in TJX Companies by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,320,455 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,134,897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081,241 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the first quarter worth about $116,429,000. Finally, Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $108,710,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $75.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.69 and a 12 month high of $83.13. The stock has a market cap of $86.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.45.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 7.00%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.07.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

