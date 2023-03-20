Intrinsic Value Partners LLC Decreases Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Intrinsic Value Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. ASML accounts for about 1.3% of Intrinsic Value Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ASML. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in ASML by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 229,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,573,000 after purchasing an additional 29,290 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of ASML by 5.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in ASML by 13.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in ASML during the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in ASML by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $645.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $646.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $559.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.69, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $363.15 and a 52 week high of $714.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be given a $1.267 dividend. This represents a $5.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.53%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ASML shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KBC Securities lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Argus raised their price objective on ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $688.92.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

